Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva open creativity center in Shamakhi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shamakhi district.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

They have also attended the opening of the Shamakhi city stadium.

AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov informed the president and the first lady of the work done. The Shamakhi city stadium at a capacity of 2,200 fans will receive a UEFA category two certificate.

The Creativity Center has opened in the city of Shamakhi. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Creativity Center established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The two-storey building of the Creativity Center has art workshops.