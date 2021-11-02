Fog leaves 100 flights delayed, 29 canceled at Moscow airports

More than 100 flights have been delayed and 29 canceled in Moscow on Tuesday due to fog, according to information from the city airports' online flight schedules.

As of 09:45 am Moscow time, 75 flights were delayed at Vnukovo Airport and 49 at Sheremetyevo Airport, while Zhukovsky and Domodedovo delayed three flights each. As many as 13 flights were canceled at Domodedovo, ten at Sheremetyevo and six at Vnukovo.

Thick fog engulfed Moscow in the pre-dawn hours of November 2. Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus said that the fog was expected to clear by about 11 am. Russia's aviation authority pointed out that all Moscow airports continued to operate normally, TASS reported.