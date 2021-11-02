44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 37th day, November 2, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the night of the war's thirty-seventh day, November 2, the Gazakh, Dashkesan and Tovuz regions of Azerbaijan were hit from the Armenian territory, in the morning the Armenian occupation forces resumed shelling of settlements in Aghdam and Agjabedi regions. It became known that the Armenian military tried to invade Azerbaijan from the Syunik region late in the evening.

Armenian nationalists in the United States tried to put pressure on The New York Times for covering the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan. The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to Washington's proposal to introduce Scandinavian peacekeepers into the combat zone. A rally in support of the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was held in Calgary.



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that Baku agreed to a truce three times, but every time Armenia violated it.

After 15:00, the liberation of eight settlements of the Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil regions was announced. Footage of the liquidation of four MLRS "Grad" invaders was published. In response, the invaders resumed attacks on the Terter and Goranboy regions of Azerbaijan.



In the afternoon, one of the commanders of the occupation forces in Karabakh was liquidated, it turned out that another colonel had been killed a week earlier. The first casualty of the minefields left by the occupiers in the liberated lands appeared - an ANAMA employee was blown up in the Jebrail region.



The fake news about the downed Azerbaijani plane was denied, as well as the fake news about the shelling of civilians in the occupation zone.

In the evening, shelling of the liberated settlements in the Gubadli region continued from the territory of Armenia. Footage of the destruction of the invaders' manpower in the direction of Kyrmyzy Bazar, as well as the "Kub" air defense system in the captured village of Chardagly of Terter region, was published.



In Armenia, fathers and children were sent to the front under the threat of execution under the guise of volunteers. Yerevan recognized the death of 1177 occupiers.

Late in the evening, the Kremlin briefly reported on the telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Thus, on the thirty-seventh day of the war, the Azerbaijani liberation army continued to squeeze out the occupation troops of Armenia from the territories of the Zangilan, Gubadli and Jebrail regions, preventing them from concentrating significant forces on the defense of Shusha. Yerevan responded by shelling the settlements of Azerbaijan.