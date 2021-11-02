COVID-19 situation in Russia stabilizes - expert

The coronavirus situation has stabilized and improved in 12 Russian regions, the Russian Health Ministry's Chief Independent Expert on Infectious Diseases Vladimir Chulanov said on Tuesday.

"We see that although unfortunately, the number of new coronavirus cases is still on the rise in most Russian regions, there are about 12 regions where the COVID-19 situation is stabilizing and improving," he pointed out.

Chulanov emphasized that Russia’s approved COVID-19 vaccines remained effective against all the existing strains of coronavirus.