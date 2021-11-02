Georgia reports 5,553 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,553 new cases of coronavirus, 4,223 recoveries and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours.

48,901 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 36,630 of the 48,901 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,271 were PCR tests.

Georgia has reported 727,941 cases of coronavirus since February 26,2020, of which 669,822 individuals have recovered, while 10,136 have died from the virus.

46,957 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 9.02 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

6,493 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,609 of 6,493 patients are in critical condition.

39,361 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 33,461 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

1,982,593 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 942,397 have been completely vaccinated.