Russia records another 39,008 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 39,008 to 8,593,200 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. This is the lowest daily number of cases in a week.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.

In particular, 3,066 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,893 in the Moscow region, 1,547 in the Samara region, 801 in the Voronezh region and 789 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 939,698 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,736 in the past day compared to 7,103 a day before, showing the lowest figure over the week. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.31% in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Ninety-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-six a day before, with fatalities totaling 31,536 since the start of the pandemic (1.72% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,359 in Moscow in the past day, totaling 1,605,363. Currently, 193,331 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.

Russia recorded 1,178 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 240,871.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.8% of coronavirus patietns have died in Russia.

In particular, 98 coronavirus fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 83 in St. Petersburg, 49 in the Moscow region, 42 in the Krasnodar region, 40 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 35 in the Perm region. The Bashkortostan and Stavropol regions reported 36 coronavirus deaths each.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 30,905. In all, 7,412,631 patients have recovered. This is a new record high since onset of pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 86.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

In particular, in a day 3,454 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 3,134 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,221 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea, 924 patients - in the Samara Region, and 693 patients were discharged in Bashkortostan.