Bosphorus strait closed to transit vessels due to fog

The Bosphorus Strait has been temporarily closed to transit vessels due to heavy fog, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

The fog that covered Istanbul overnight intensified in the morning, and it was decided to close the Bosphorus Strait to transit ships in both directions, according to NTV.

The Bosphorus is a major waterway that connects the Black Sea and the Mediterranean via the Sea of Marmara. It is the world's narrowest strait used for international navigation.