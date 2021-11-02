Joe Biden named a disaster for U.S.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida believes that U.S. President Joe Biden's policy has been an absolute disaster for the United States,

"Joe Biden has been an absolute disaster for our country. By embracing radical socialist policies over what’s truly in the best interest of American families, he has brought America to a dangerous low after just nine months in office. At every turn, he has made the wrong choice," Scott stressed.

"Folks can’t get by in Joe Biden’s America. It’s time for the president to wake up and listen before a devastating economic doomsday comes for the United States," the senator concluded.