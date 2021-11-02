Naval forces repel pirate attack on Iranian tanker near Gulf of Aden

Iran’s naval troops repulsed an attack by pirates on one of the country’s oil tankers en route to the Gulf of Aden on November 1.

An escort squad of the Iranian Navy aboard an oil tanker had an armed encounter with the pirates on Monday morning as the ship, sailing for the Gulf of Aden, was going to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Four boats, each carrying some 6 armed pirates, had plans to attack and hijack the Iranian oil tanker, but were forced to flee after the naval forces fired warning shots, Tasnim reported.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in high seas to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.