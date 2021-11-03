Blinken and Zelensky discuss U.S.-Ukraine defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky discussed military-defense cooperation between the countries with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the climate conference in Glasgow.

"Discussed the tense security situation in Donbas with Secretary of State Blinken. Talked about Ukraine-U.S. military-defense cooperation, challenges in the energy sector," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He noted that the United States firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, praises progress in reforms and a strong commitment to their implementation, Interfax reported.