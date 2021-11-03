Biden blasts China, Russia for not 'showing up' at COP26

U.S. President Joe Biden scolded Chinese and Russian leaders for not participating in an ongoing climate summit, accusing them of having "walked away."

"I think – presumptuous of me to talk for another leader – but the fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader, not showing up? C'mon," Biden said at a press conference to wrap up his appearance at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland. "The single most important thing that's gotten the attention of the world is climate. … It just is a gigantic issue. They've walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership now? Same with Russia."

Biden said Tuesday that Russia's tundra is "literally" burning and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "mum on the willingness to do anything." Meanwhile, he called it a "big mistake" for Chinese President Xi Jinping to not show up to the conference, U.S. News reported.

When asked why the U.S. should aim to meet global emissions-reduction goals when China and Russia won't, Biden said: "because we want to be able to breathe and we want to be able to lead the world."