Yerevan has no plans for Nikol Pashinyan's meeting with Ilham Aliyev

Discussions in various formats are held between Azerbaijan and Armenia on demarcation and delimitation of the border and unblocking regional communications, but the issue of a new meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan has not yet been considered, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said.

"The official representative of the Foreign Ministry has already expressed his opinion on this topic. There's nothing more I can say now," Harutyunyan said.



Earlier press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said that no meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister with the President of Azerbaijan is planned at the moment.

Back in October, Aliq Media reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan would sign two new documents in Moscow on November 9, one of which allegedly concerns the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries, in accordance with which Yerevan and Baku recognize the borders and territorial integrity of each other, based on maps of the Soviet General Staff of the 1920s. The second document concerns unblocking regional communications, in particular the corridor roads, including the establishment of communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan.