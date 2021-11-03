Two Iranian airlines resume flights to Georgia

Iranian Zagros Airlines and Qeshm Airlines are resuming Tehran-Tbilisi-Tehran flights, connecting the capital cities of Georgia and Iran starting this month, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced.

Zagros Airlines will operate flights between Tbilisi and Tehran twice a week from November 1, while Qeshm Airlines will carry out flights two times a week until November 15, 2021, and four times a week after November 15.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency reports that Qeshm Airlines will consider switching to day-to-day operations during the off-season.

Georgia suspended direct flights with Iran after a coronavirus outbreak in February 2020.