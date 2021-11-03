Georgia reports 6,024 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 6,024 new cases of coronavirus, 3,818 recoveries and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 9.13% as of November 3 in the past 14 days.

Overall 49,114 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

Overall, 58,291 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 36,465 of the 58,291 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 21,826 were PCR tests.

The country has had 732,965 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

A total of 673,640 of the 732,965 patients have recovered, while 10,185 have died from the virus.

A total of 6,546 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,588 of the 6,546 patients are in critical condition. 337 of the 1,588 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

41,477 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 36,770 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

Overall, 1,040,022 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, while 944,520 people have been fully vaccinated.