Moscow and Washington achieve understanding on Putin-Biden meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Russia's actions concerning climate during their next contact, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"I am certain that when the two presidents get in touch again - and the understanding such a contact is feasible has been achieved - I believe that President Putin will have an excellent opportunity to brief Biden on what we have been doing in relation to climate," Peskov said.

Earlier, Biden told a news conference following a two-day summit of the heads of state and government within the COP26 framework Russian and Chinese leaders made a mistake by not attending the Glasgow Climate Change Conference and G20 summit in Rome. Moreover, Biden claimed that Moscow preferred to keep quiet on the issue of struggle against climate change.

"The tundra is burning - literally, the tundra is burning. He [Putin] has serious, serious climate problems," Biden argued.