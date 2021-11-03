Roadside bomb kills 2 in Afghanistan

A roadside bomb struck a patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding three, witnesses said.

Wednesday’s bomb went off in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) district commander in the city confirmed the blast and said four Taliban fighters were wounded. The commander, who identified himself as Mubariz, did not provide details about those killed in the attack, saying the investigation continues.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, The AP reported.

The Jalalabad attack came a day after attackers set off an explosion at the gate of a 400-bed military hospital in the capital of Kabul, killing three women, a child and three Taliban guards said. Five assailants were also killed in the attack.