Baku named leading tourist city

Baku city has been named the "Leading Tourist City of the World" by Turkish Uzakrota platform.

Over 1,000 travel destinations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, online travel platforms and other types of tourist facilities were involved in the competition in 53 nominations. The voting in this nomination was held in October 2021.

Speaking about the award, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said that the fact that Azerbaijan has recently obtained four more international awards is very gratifying.

Meanwhile, Istanbul city (Turkey) ranked second while Amsterdam (The Netherlands) placed third in the ranking.