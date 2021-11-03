IRGC Navy foils U.S. attempt at oil theft

An Iranian oil tanker that U.S. forces attempted to block is now in Iran’s territorial waters, Iran’s Press TV said on Wednesday.

Iranian state TV has described the incident as a failed attempt to “steal” oil. It has not said when the incident took place.

The U.S. forces reportedly confiscated an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman that was carrying Iranian exported oil, transferred the oil cargo to another tanker, and moved the ship towards an unknown destination, Tasnim reported.