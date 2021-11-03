Putin to mark National Unity Day in Sevastopol

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in festivities in Sevastopol celebrating National Unity Day on November 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Yes, tomorrow the president will be in Sevastopol. He will fly there from Sochi on the occasion of National Unity Day. He will visit a memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Civil War, where he will speak and lay flowers. His meeting with Sevastopol’s head Mikhail Razvozhayev is also scheduled for tomorrow," the Kremlin official said.

Then, according to the Kremlin press secretary, the head of state "will join via a video conference link from Sevastopol a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State" of Russia and Belarus. In response to a question, as to whether this meant that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would not travel to Sevastopol, the spokesman explained that the event had been initially planned in an online format.