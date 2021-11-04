44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 39th day, November 4, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the morning of the war's thirty-ninth day, on November 4, Armenia's occupation troops resumed shelling of peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan in the Terter and Agjabadi regions from the captured Agdam region. Footage was published proving that the invaders ran out of modern weapons and are firing from old Soviet guns.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with La Repubblica that the security of the Armenian population of Karabakh after the war will be provided by Baku. He also stressed that Baku is in favor of an early cessation of hostilities.

Yerevan came up with a new way to force citizens to go to the frontline - they started to issue birth certificates only for the newborns whose fathers serve on the frontline voluntarily. The Ministry of Justice of Armenia approved the sending of prisoners to the front. The fake news about the destruction of Azerbaijani tanks near Khojavend was refuted.



Armenia has recognized that the liberation army of Azerbaijan has established full control over telecommunications in the war zone. Due to the widespread desertion in Armenia, there was a surge in criminal cases. In the afternoon, evidence was presented of the use of banned phosphorus bombs by the Armenian Armed Forces.

At about 15:00, unofficial information appeared about the launch of hostilities on the road from Lachin to Khankendi. At about 17:00, it was announced that seven villages of the Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil regions were liberated from the occupation. Another attempt to invade the Armenian army into the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan was suppressed.



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to end the hostilities. The Armenian politician playing the role of the "president" of the fake regime in Karabakh was evacuated to Yerevan.



The previous line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops was removed from Google, Yandex and Facebook maps.

Thus, on the thirty-ninth day of the war, the Azerbaijani liberation army was close to the complete defeat of the occupation forces of Armenia. Azerbaijani forces came close to the road through Lachin, any movement in the occupation zone was blocked, Yerevan evacuated its main puppet from Khankendi, seven more settlements were liberated.