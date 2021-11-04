Talks on return to Iran nuclear deal to resume on November 29

The talks between Iran and world powers to revive the Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on November 29, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter.

He added that the decision was made after his talks with Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy coordinating talks on the reinstatement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA, known as the Iran nuclear deal).

"In a phone call with Enrique Mora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions [against Iran] on 29 November in Vienna," the post says.

In the meantime, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter page that the Vienna talks "opens the way to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal."