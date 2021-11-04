Global Forum under motto 'The world after COVID-19' opens in Baku

The first panel named 'The Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order' within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto 'The world after COVID-19' has started.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

The forum participants will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Director General of the UN Geneva Office Tatiana Valovaya, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last until November 6.

The Global Baku Forum was first held in 2013 under the name of the First South Caucasus Forum. Since 2015, the forum has been organized at international level and renamed Baku Global Forum. One of the initiators of such an international discussion platform was the Club de Madrid, which unites more than 80 ex-presidents and former prime ministers from 56 countries.