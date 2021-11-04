Gas prices in Europe plummet below $900

Natural gas price in Europe dropped below $900 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to the data of the ICE exchange.

December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was $935.6 per 1,000 cubic meters in the early morning, but dropped to about $890 by 10:16 (MSK).

By the end of trading session on Wednesday natural gas price in Europe exceeded $950 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The European gas crisis exploded this autumn, after spot gas prices began to skyrocket past $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, nearly hitting $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters amid low occupancy levels at gas storage facilities.