Russia celebrating National Unity Day

Today Russia celebrates the National Unity Day. By tradition, on this day is marked with various cultural festivals, concerts, flash mobs, sports relay races all over the country, but this year these activities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Unity Day is one of the youngest national holidays. It was established in 2005 replacing the Day of Consent and Reconciliation, which had been celebrated on November 7 (formerly Revolution Day) since 1996. It marks the events of 1612 when people’s militias led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from Polish invaders.

Historically, the holiday marks the end of the Time of Troubles (1598-1613), which comprises the years of interregnum, the Polish-Muscovite War and a deep social and economic crisis, and symbolizes the unity of people and their ability to unite during the difficult time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in festivities in Sevastopol celebrating National Unity Day on November 4.