Turkey's domestic car hits track at Istanbul Park

In the video shared from TOGG's social media accounts, new details regarding the production and assembly process of Turkey's Car were shared, while the driving image of the vehicle on the Istanbul Park track was also included in the video.

The video of the domestic car TOGG, which is planned to start mass production at the end of 2022, on social media excited millions. In the video, it is seen that the domestic car, which got off the band and was tested in Istanbul Park, reached a speed of 4,8 km in 100 seconds.

In the video it is seen that TOGG engineers made the vehicle ready for driving starting from scratch and the vehicle was tested on the Istanbul Park track.

It was reported in the video that the 0-100 km/h acceleration of the car was 4,8 seconds, and this value was obtained when there were a total of four passengers in the vehicle, including the driver.