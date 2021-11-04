Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia

Azerbaijan is ready to start peace negotiations and sign peace treaty with Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19".

"Now we are in the post-conflict period. We have proposed a peace and demarcation agreements to Armenia. But we have not received a response yet. Azerbaijan demonstrates the constructive approach at maximum level. Everything is depending on Armenia's stance. We are ready to work on the peace agreement, to turn a new page," AzerTAc cited the Azerbaijani leader as saying.