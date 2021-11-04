Biden raises concerns over S-400 with Erdoğan

U.S. President Joe Biden conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan Washington’s concern over Ankara’s use of Russian S-400 air defense systems at the G20 summit in Rome last weekend, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO Ally. But in that meeting, the President also noted concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system," the statement reads.

According to the spokesman, Washington has made their concerns with this system very clear. "We’ve made the implications of that possession of the S-400 very clear as well, including in the context of the F-35 program," Price explained.