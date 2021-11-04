Number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier to a total of 243,255, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

In absolute terms, this was the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous maximum was seen on Wednesday. Conditional mortality (the final can be determined after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.8%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 75 deaths were registered over the day in St. Petersburg, 52 - in the Moscow region, 45 - in the Krasnodar region, 40 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 39 - in the Perm region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 40,217 per day to 8,673,860. In relative terms, the growth in the number of infected was 0.47%.

In particular, 3,271 cases were detected over the day in St. Petersburg, 2,732 - in the Moscow region, 1,603 - in the Samara region, 802 - in the Voronezh region, 799 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients who are undergoing treatment, increased to 953,239, the headquarters said.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 31,928 per day to 7,477,366. The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, reaches 86.2% of the total number of cases. In particular, 3 354 patients were discharged over the day in St. Petersburg, 3 285 - in the Moscow region, 969 - in Crimea, 921 - in the Samara region, 662 - in Bashkortostan, 654 - in the Ulyanovsk region.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,305 per day against 6,827 the day before to 1,843,362. In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases reached 0.34%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased over the day by 97 against 95 the day before. In total, 31,728 people died in the city (1.72% of all infected), the headquarters said.

The number of people recovered over the past day increased by 6,633 to 1,618,624, while 193,010 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.