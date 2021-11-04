Russia and China to continue to work on settlement of Iranian nuclear problem

China intends to promote negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal through joint efforts with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

China and Russia are ready to continue strategic interaction and will jointly promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem, according to the commentary on a telephone conversation between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers, Ma Zhaoxu and Sergey Ryabkov, which took place on November 3.

It specified that the Chinese and Russian diplomats during the conversation reached a consensus on a wide range of issues. It emphasizes that the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) must be carried out taking into account the interests of each of the parties concerned, on the basis of mutual respect.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier during the G20 summit, Moscow fully supports the return to the JCPOA in its original form. The document was signed with Tehran in 2015 by five permanent representatives of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump decided to break the deal in 2018, but current US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed his readiness to restore it. The five plus one group (Russia, UK, Germany, China, US, and France) has been holding talks in Vienna on this issue since April. The start of the next round is scheduled for November 29.