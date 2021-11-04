Georgia reports 5,206 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,206 new cases of coronavirus, 4,648 recoveries and 53 deaths in the past 24 hours.

48,615 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 32,423 of the 48,615 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,192 were PCR tests.

6,648 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,640 of 6648 patients are in critical condition.

41,812 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 37,137individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.