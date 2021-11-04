Bayramov not excludes possiblity of Aliyev, Pashinyan meeting

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may take place, but so far, there is no relevant information, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

"There is no information about the meeting of the leaders. I cannot exclude that such meetings will be held in the future, but there is currently no information on the issue,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum The ”World after COVID-19”.