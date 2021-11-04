Georgia to join European COVID Digital Certificate system in 10 days

According to the head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze in 10 days, the country will join the EU Digital COVID Certificate system.

Earlier, the EU recognized the Turkish and Armenian COVID certificates.

"The IT department of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working on this issue. According to my information, Georgia should join the EU Digital COVID Certificate system in about 10 days," he said on November 4.