Putin arrives in Sevastopol to celebrate Unity Day

On Thursday, November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin came to Sevastopol, where he takes part in the Unity Day festive events.

The Russian leader already took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War. The monument was opened in April 2021, it is located on the coast of the Karantinnaya Bay. The president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, announced the head’s of the state plans yesterday. In Sevastopol, the President will deliver a speech. There will be no reception on the occasion of Unity Day due to the pandemic