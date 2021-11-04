Crimea is forever with Russia, this is the will of our people, Vladimir Putin says 

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russians on Unity Day from Sevastopol.

"Dear Sevastopol residents, Crimeans, citizens of Russia. Today, here, in the hero city of Sevastopol, and throughout our vast country, Unity Day is celebrated. This holiday is dedicated to those main, basic values ​​that are common for all of us,” the Russian leader said.

”Among these values ​​are sincere love for the Motherland, respect for our ancestors, the desire to be worthy of their feats and outstanding achievements, to be loyal citizens of our country and to work for its further development,” Putin said.

"Unity Day is linked directly with one of the most dramatic, fateful periods in the history of our country: at the beginning of the 17th century, we were on the verge of losing our sovereignty, could disappear forever from the map of Europe and the world. But the people of Russia did not allow this to happen. Having united in the ranks of Minin and Pozharsky militia, they defended native land, got rid of invaders and traitors, restored strong power, put an end to internecine squabbles, took responsibility for saving the country and paved the way for the revival and strengthening of Russia,” he recalled.

“Thanks to solidarity, our people reached stunning results in economy, science, technology and culture. A special mission in consolidating our society, in strengthening the values ​​that unite us, has always belonged to the traditional religions in Russia. But there were periods in our history, such as the 1917 revolution and the resulting new, terrible turmoil - the Civil War - when the unity of our people was shaken," Putin said.

He noted that in 1920, steamships from Sevastopol were taking away those who left their homeland and emigrated. "Undoubtedly, most of them were patriots of Russia and sincerely loved it, just like those who remained to build a new country and, as they thought, a better life," the president stressed.

Laying flowers at the monument dedicated to the end of the Civil War, he pointed out that this memorial complex serves as a sign that Russia "remembers and loves all her loyal sons and daughters, no matter on which side of the barricades they were once, our country gained historical unity. "

"The Crimean land poured with the blood of Russian soldiers, preserves the memory and pain of those events and will be an eternal symbol not only of the tragedy but also of subsequent reconciliation, the triumph of historical truth and justice," Putin added.

"Our country regained its historical unity. This vibrant, inextricable connection is especially felt, of course, here, in Sevastopol, in Crimea. The peninsula is forever connected with Russia, due to the sovereign, free and unshakable will of the people, of all our people," the Russian leader concluded.