COVID-19 plasma donors to receive 10,000 rubles each

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has increased payments to COVID-19 plasma donors from 5,000 to 10,000 rubles.

"We made a decision: from November 1, we will pay 10,000 rubles for one plasma donation. I think this will be great additional material incentive in such a great noble work that our donors are doing," the mayor said during a visit to the largest site for the preparation of COVID-19 plasma with antibodies in Russia, which is located on Shabolovka.