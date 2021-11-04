OPEC+ meeting to be hold on December 2

OPEC+ decided Thursday to stay the course in slowly boosting oil production despite pressure from the White House to further increase output to curb rising oil prices, Investor's Business Daily informs.

OPEC+, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and nonmembers like Russia, agreed to continue on its path of boosting oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December when the group met via teleconference Thursday.

The group will hold its next monthly meeting on December 2.