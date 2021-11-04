Pensioners in Uzbekistan to receive travel discounts

The Uzbek authorities introduced discounts for pensioners-tourists in November. November was declared the month of tourism for the elderly in Uzbekistan.

Pensioners can take advantage of a discount of up to 50% in 223 hotels and guest houses, and up to 20% in 204 catering establishments. Also, a 25% discount is valid on domestic flights of Uzbekistan Airways on November 1-30 for men over 60 years old and women over 55 years old, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the republic informs.

A 10% discount was introduced for the Uzbekiston Temir Yollari and bus tickets on local routes.