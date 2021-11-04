Putin, Lukashenko approve 28 union programs and updated military doctrine

The Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, signed an integration decree of the Union State. The document approves all 28 union programs released in September.

On Thursday, the decree was signed by Lukashenka, earlier the document had been endorsed by Putin. “I see that all the members of the Supreme State Council signed the decree. If you don’t mind, I will sign it too,” the Belarusian leader said during the online-meeting.