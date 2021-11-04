Poland provides Georgia with almost 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines

The Polish government donated the first batch of Pfizer vaccines to Georgia.

468,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to Georgia. The deliveries will be performed in five stages. Pfizer is the most popular vaccine among Georgians.

"I hope that the population will actively use this vaccine, and finally, with the help of vaccination, we will put an end to the current 5th wave and pandemic. If necessary, Poland will help Georgia again," Polish Ambassador to Georgia Mariusz Mashkevich said on Thursday.