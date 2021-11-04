Main » News

Another COVID-19 wave breaks anti-records in Europe

The World Health Organization reports that over the past four weeks, the pace of COVID-19 transmission in Europe has increased by 55%.

"Now we see that the pandemic is accelerating. In Europe, over the past four weeks, the number of cases of infection has increased by 55%. But vaccination is very active there and many other tools are available to prevent the spread of the virus," WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove said at a briefing on Thursday.

