Saakashvili suffers memory lapses

Mikheil Saakashvili's lawyer Nika Gvaramia informed about the ex-president’s of Georgia memory lapses amid his hunger strike.

"Mikhail Saakashvili already feels very bad. One can see it definitely. He has communication problems and serious memory lapses. He cannot remember the names of people. He still remembers my name, but during the conversation, it became obvious that he did not remember the names of some of his friends," the lawyer said after meeting with his client.

Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike since the beginning of October. He was detained after entering Georgia illegally. He refuses to be admitted to the prison hospital.