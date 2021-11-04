Siege of Sevastopol participants to receive 50 000 rubles each

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, and granted his request for a one-time payment in the amount of 50 000 rubles to the participants in the heroic Siege of Sevastopol during the Great Patriotic War.

“Alright, let's do it,” Putin replied to the governor.

Razvozhaev recalled that such a payment had previously been approved by the president for residents of besieged Leningrad awarded the medal "For the Defense of Leningrad".