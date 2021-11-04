Azerbaijan's victory demonstrates triumph of justice, Ilham Aliyev says

The Global Baku Forum entitled ”The World After COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The forum was organised with the help of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The forum provides an opportunity to discuss urgent issues, Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the participants at the opening ceremony.

”At every Global Baku Forum before, I raised the issue of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, today, I want to say that this conflict was resolved," Ilham Aliyev said. "This war demonstrated that justice always triumphs, sooner or later," the Azerbaijani president added.