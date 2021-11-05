Switching to renewable energy sources urged at the Global Forum in Baku

Speaking at the Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19", ISESCO* Director General Abdulaziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijri urged to switch to "green energy" as soon as possible. This was reported by the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Excessive energy production affects the environment. How can this damage be prevented? There is a need to switch to renewable energy sources. People as a whole must participate in protecting nature and the environment," Al-Tuwaijri said on the panel "Combating climate change and meeting global energy needs: how to combine both? ".

According to the former director of ISESCO, electricity production is closely related to climate change.

*ISESCO - The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization