Aliyev met with the Secretary General of the Turkic Council

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Baghdad Amreyev in Baku.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States is an international organization. It unites the Turkic republics. Its goal is to strengthen cooperation between member countries.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan. The council includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Hungary is an observer and Turkmenistan is a potential member.