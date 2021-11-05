Sobyanin: The number of COVID patients admitted to hospitals is falling in Moscow

The number of hospitalizations with coronavirus in Moscow has stabilized at 1.5 thousand people after the introduction of non-working days. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

The number of hospitalizations with coronavirus in Moscow has stabilized at 1.5 thousand people after the introduction of non-working days. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

In previous weeks, 1.6-1.7 thousand patients were admitted to hospitals, he said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel. Now in Moscow there is no dynamics of increased incidence.

The mayor of the capital hopes that the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 will remain the same in Moscow.

"Today this figure is approaching 4.5 million, although it is so relative, because some Moscow citizens are vaccinated in other regions, in the Moscow region. The situation is not bad, it would be good if it continued," Sobyanin said.

Citizens need to understand that "despite the stabilization of the dynamics of the disease, the level itself (of the coronavirus disease) is very high and you need to take care of yourself, not to hope for chance, but to get vaccinated," the mayor added.