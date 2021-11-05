"There is no more conflict": Aliyev's aide announced Baku's readiness for peaceful relations with Yerevan

Armenia should accept the situation in Transcaucasia after the Second Karabakh War. This was stated by the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev.

"We are grateful for this to the Azerbaijani army, headed by the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to the Azerbaijani people," Hajiyev said at the 44-Day Road to Victory conference at the ADA University in Baku.

Hajiyev noted that a new holiday, Victory Day, November 8, has appeared in the calendar of Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that Baku is ready to build peaceful relations with Yerevan if both states respect and recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

"There is no more conflict. Karabakh is a matter of our internal policy. Armenia must accept the fact that the situation in the region has changed and withdraw territorial claims to Azerbaijan," Hajiyev added.

A year ago, as a result of 44-day battles and a trilateral agreement signed as a result, Azerbaijan was able to regain seven regions previously occupied by Armenia around Nagorno-Karabakh and part of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh itself. 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in zones that weren't entered by the Azerbaijani military.