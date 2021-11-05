44 days of the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan: 40th day, November 5, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the fortieth day of the war, November 5, the occupying forces of Armenia were still trying to hold back the counter-offensive of the liberation Azerbaijani army, while constantly retreating. At the same time, shelling of Azerbaijani positions across the border outside the combat zone intensified, shelling of the front-line regions of Azerbaijan continued.

Azerbaijani hostages were taken from the Shusha prison to Yerevan. Another fake about the shelling of Shushi and Khojavend was refuted. It was reported in Khankendi that 70% of the separatists, occupants and illegal settlers living in the city fled to Armenia, while about 80 foreign journalists were blocked in the city.

The number of people killed in the shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces of civilians in Azerbaijan reached 92 people - in the afternoon a man died, seriously wounded on October 28 during the terrorist attack in Barda.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with EFE drew attention to the fact that Baku was ready to stop hostilities at the beginning of October, if Yerevan had agreed to the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Azerbaijani land. Meanwhile, the invaders continued artillery strikes on the front-line settlements of Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for an end to strikes against civilians.

Video documents have been published demonstrating the scale of the flight of the invaders. In the village of Tonashen, the headquarters of the mountain rifle regiment of the invaders was completely destroyed, in the Agdam region - the battery of the artillery regiment. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry showed footage of the liberated villages of the Khojavend and Fizuli regions.

Thus, on the fortieth day of the war, the Azerbaijani liberation army increased pressure in the east of the front, eliminating the infrastructure and manpower of the invaders. Almost the entire population left Khankendi. The invaders were forced to constantly retreat without receiving reinforcements. As it will become known later, the Azerbaijani special forces at that time were already carrying out street battles in Shusha.