Global Baku Forum draws attention to ongoing hunger in the world

The agricultural system is still not optimal, and many countries around the world are facing hunger. Senior Researcher of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Ismahane Elouafi stated at the Global Baku Forum.

According to Elouafi, the pandemic has exacerbated the problem of world hunger.

“On the other hand, we have a chance as technology advances. By leveraging these opportunities, we can resolve the issue. Lifestyle changes also need to be made. Diversifying the food system may become a solution and, most importantly, can help to prevent hunger and food shortages. We can solve these problems," she stressed at the Promotion of Food Security panel of the 8th Global Baku Forum entitled ”The World After COVID-19 ".