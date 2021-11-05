It is insecure in the Black Sea, Mikhail Razvozhaev says

The situation in the Black Sea is turbulent, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said today at the opening of the monument to the commander of the USSR Navy Vladimir Orlov.

"Taking this opportunity, I want to convey to everyone greetings from our current commander of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Igor Vladimirovich Osipov. He was also supposed to participate in our ceremony today, but, unfortunately, the situation on the Black Sea is insecure,” RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.